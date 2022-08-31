Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Mercantile Bank has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MBWM opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

