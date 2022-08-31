Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.15 Per Share

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Miton UK MicroCap Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Miton UK MicroCap Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MINI opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.84. Miton UK MicroCap Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 65.33 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.20 ($1.14). The firm has a market cap of £64.86 million and a PE ratio of 228.33.
Miton UK MicroCap Trust Company Profile
