Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.15 Per Share

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Miton UK MicroCap Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MINI opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.84. Miton UK MicroCap Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 65.33 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.20 ($1.14). The firm has a market cap of £64.86 million and a PE ratio of 228.33.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Company Profile

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

