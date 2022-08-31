Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Baxter International has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Baxter International stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Baxter International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

