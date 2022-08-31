Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Baxter International has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
Baxter International Stock Performance
Baxter International stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $89.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.
Institutional Trading of Baxter International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Baxter International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
