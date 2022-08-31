ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Plans GBX 0.90 Dividend

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ProCook Group Stock Performance

Shares of PROC opened at GBX 40.30 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70. The company has a market capitalization of £43.91 million and a PE ratio of 815.00. ProCook Group has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 166 ($2.01).

Insider Buying and Selling at ProCook Group

In other ProCook Group news, insider Gregory Hodder bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,450 ($7,793.62). Also, insider Daniel O?Neill purchased 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £215,000 ($259,787.34). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,015,000 shares of company stock worth $39,645,000.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

