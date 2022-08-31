Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, RTT News reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

