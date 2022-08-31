Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 44,438 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 21.1 %

NASDAQ CABA opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.