Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 587,460 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,043,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

