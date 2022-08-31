Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Grows By 8.8%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 31.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 900,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.