Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Down 15.5% in August

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 398,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRAG. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRAG opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

