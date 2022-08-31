Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Down 15.5% in August

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 398,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on BRAG. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRAG opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
