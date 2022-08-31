Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Update

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPAC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,935,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,650,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,896,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,948,000.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

