Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,140,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 45,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.28.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bionano Genomics news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 128,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,415,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 690,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.