Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,140,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 45,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.28.
In other Bionano Genomics news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
