Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ciena in a research note issued on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 191,410 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Ciena by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 343,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

