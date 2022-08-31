PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

