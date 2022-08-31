FY2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $15.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.99. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

NYSE:LYB opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.43. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $223,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

