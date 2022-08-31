FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $11.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.81. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.58. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

