Macquarie Raises Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $104.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $77.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.39% from the company’s current price.

PDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 432,696 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

