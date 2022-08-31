MYCE (MYCE) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, MYCE has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One MYCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MYCE has a market capitalization of $408,656.00 and $71,173.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MYCE Coin Profile

MYCE (CRYPTO:MYCE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MYCE is myce.world. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

MYCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using US dollars.

