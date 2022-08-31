Paycoin (PCI) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Paycoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Paycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $87.37 million and $360,916.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paycoin alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 94.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Paycoin

Paycoin (CRYPTO:PCI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycoin is an SHA256 cryptocurrency that switched from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. XPY can be sent internationally almost instantly and with low fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PCIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Paycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.