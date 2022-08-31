NitroEX (NTX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $626,512.02

NitroEX (NTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, NitroEX has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One NitroEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NitroEX has a total market capitalization of $626,512.02 and approximately $21,380.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
NitroEX Coin Profile
NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.
