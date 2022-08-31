Babylons Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $589,506.41 (BABI)

Babylons (BABI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Babylons coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Babylons has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Babylons has a market capitalization of $589,506.41 and $30,485.00 worth of Babylons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Babylons’ official Twitter account is @BabylonsNFT.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylons directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Babylons should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Babylons using one of the exchanges listed above.

