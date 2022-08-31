GOMA Finance (GOMA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $773,886.11

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One GOMA Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GOMA Finance has a market capitalization of $773,886.11 and $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GOMA Finance Coin Profile

GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken.

Buying and Selling GOMA Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOMA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOMA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GOMA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

