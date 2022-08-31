Drip Network (DRIP) Price Tops $7.67 on Exchanges

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Drip Network has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drip Network has a market cap of $767,243.23 and approximately $76,228.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drip Network coin can now be purchased for $7.67 or 0.00037768 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.

Drip Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

