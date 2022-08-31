Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.23.

KEYS opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

