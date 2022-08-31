LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 699,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

LifeMD Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

About LifeMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $1,209,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

