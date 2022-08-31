Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Update

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 50,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 25.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,500 over the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Luminar Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
See Also
