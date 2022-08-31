Synapse Network (SNP) Price Hits $0.0195

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Synapse Network has a market cap of $1.31 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Synapse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
About Synapse Network
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synapse Network
