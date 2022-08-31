Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Standard BioTools Trading Down 0.7 %
LAB opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. Standard BioTools has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $7.31.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 145.56% and a negative return on equity of 154.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.
Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.
