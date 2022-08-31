Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LABGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 0.7 %

LAB opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. Standard BioTools has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LABGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 145.56% and a negative return on equity of 154.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Standard BioTools news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 210,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $311,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,871,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,089,133.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 693,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

See Also

