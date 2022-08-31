Moonpot Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,791.00 (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Moonpot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.31 million and $19,791.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonpot has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

