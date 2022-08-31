PayAccept Trading Down 53.4% This Week (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, PayAccept has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar. PayAccept has a total market capitalization of $559,766.86 and $27,082.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayAccept coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
PayAccept Profile
PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PayAccept
