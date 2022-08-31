MoneySwap (MSWAP) Price Tops $0.0008

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One MoneySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. MoneySwap has a market cap of $963,263.91 and $191,121.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MoneySwap Coin Profile

MoneySwap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoneySwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoneySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

