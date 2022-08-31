Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Update

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Stock Down 0.4 %

KSCP stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Knightscope has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

