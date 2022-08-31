nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LASR opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.