Titan Coin Hits Market Cap of $740,114.32 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 926.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $740,114.32 and $60.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 725.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008892 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.