Argus Market Cap Tops $699.83 (ARGUS)

Argus (ARGUS) traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Argus has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Argus coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argus has a total market cap of $699.83 and $11.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,306.18 or 0.99959049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00059234 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024530 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Argus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

