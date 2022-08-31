Content Neutrality Network Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $251,375.02 and $467.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,314.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00135031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021660 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.