CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.89.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 127,172 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

