CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.89.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.13.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

