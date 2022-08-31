Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Down 9.2% in August

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter worth $366,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

CLST opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Catalyst Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

