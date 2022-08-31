Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Declines By 10.6%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 942,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on BUSE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Busey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 617,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

