The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Short Interest Update

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

