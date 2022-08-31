Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 531,100 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

