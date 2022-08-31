Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Drops By 9.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport
Cryoport Price Performance
CYRX opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryoport (CYRX)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.