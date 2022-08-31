Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

