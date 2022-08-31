Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Update

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 776,225 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,188,000 after purchasing an additional 302,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.