Short Interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Drops By 9.0%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,310,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 16,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion and a PE ratio of 67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

