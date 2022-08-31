InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InterCure by 756.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterCure by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in InterCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in InterCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCR opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. InterCure has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $220.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

