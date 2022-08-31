Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Declines By 9.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,400 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 2,125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,207.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

