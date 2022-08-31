GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GlucoTrack Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of GCTK opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. GlucoTrack has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
GlucoTrack Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlucoTrack (GCTK)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.