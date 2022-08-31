GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GlucoTrack Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GCTK opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. GlucoTrack has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people suffering from diabetes and pre-diabetics in Israel and internationally. It develops GlucoTrack glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

