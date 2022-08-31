Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HY opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,176.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 216,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 764,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after buying an additional 75,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

