a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Down 9.1% in August

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 720,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $268.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Summit Partners L P lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
